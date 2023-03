(WFRV) –There may still be snow on the ground but warmer temps are on the way so Local 5 Live visited Stone Silo Prairie Gardens with more on why now is the time to look into native plants and grasses and the benefits they provide.

Stop by Stone Silo Prairie Gardens at 2325 Oak Ridge Circle in De Pere, online at stonesiloprairie.com.

Native Wildflowers and Grasses

We are committed to the preservation of native species and their use in a homeowner’s landscape design. These plants are disease and drought resistant, and require no fertilizer or pesticides, making them the ideal choice for the gardener interested in protecting the environment. They are suitable for use in any perennial garden.