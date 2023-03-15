(WFRV) – Before Rent, there was tick, tick… BOOM! It’s a musical that inspired a recent film on Netflix and you can see a local production.

Some of the cast and crew of Ashwaubenon’s Play by Play Theatre stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming production of ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’

Details from playbyplaytheatre.org:

Before Rent, there was tick, tick… BOOM!.

This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. tick, tick… BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

​

Everyone will love this youthful, endearing and thoughtful piece, and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life’s most difficult challenges.



tick, tick… BOOM! will have 4 performances presented March 24-26 at Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon, with a limited seating discounted preview night on March 23rd.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Please be advised: this production contains adult language & subject matter and as such is given a PG-13 rating.

​

Tickets are General Admission (no assigned seating). If you require special seating requirements, please email us at playbyplaytheatregb@gmail.com. Doors opens 1 hour prior to performance.



​Thursday, March 23rd @ 7:30pm (preview night) – SOLD OUT

Friday, March 24th @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 25th @ 2:30pm

Saturday, March 25th @ 7:30pm

Sunday March 26th @ 2:30pm



Performances will be at Stage Ten Seventeen

1017 Waube Lane, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304