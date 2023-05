(WFRV) – The Kroc Center in Green Bay is a great place to learn about water safety, then explore the fun you can have.

There are a variety of different options for swim lessons, including group and private sessions.

Once you know how to be safe in the water, the Kroc offers a wide range of classes and activities including log rolling and underwater hockey.

Learn more at https://www.gbkroccenter.org/programs/aquatics

The Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.