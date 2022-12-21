(WFRV) – Toys past to present are on display in a new exhibit and you can play with them.

Local 5 Live visited the New London Public Museum with a look at the ‘All I Want for Christmas’ exhibit sure to bring back memories from your childhood, plus we get a look at their take and make craft kits that will have you growing a crystal decoration right at home.

Details from newlondonwi.org:

November 21, 2022-January 21, 2023

All I Want for Christmas!

Take a walk down memory lane with an exhibit of toys from the collection and on loan to the museum. Play with some toys you may remember from your childhood. Discover something new about the history of toys!

December 27-29 Take-N-Make Kit

Stop by the museum and pick up a Crystal Decoration kit. Everything you need to grow your own crystals at home. Available while supplies last.

Hours

Monday-Friday 10-5

Saturday 10-1 (Labor Day-Memorial Day)

Closed for the Holidays Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2

Free Admission

406 S. Pearl Street

New London, WI 54961