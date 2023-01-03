(WFRV) – In today’s Beauty Buzz, Amy with Plexaderm spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how you can freshen up your look in just minutes.

How it Works

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes

While the PlexEffect™ is not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use

Take advantage of the Local 5 Live special and get the trial pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping.

To order, call 800-959-8843, online visit plexadermtrial.com.