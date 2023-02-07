(WFRV) – In today’s Beauty Buzz, Annette with Plexaderm spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how you can freshen up your look in just minutes.

How it Works

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes

While the PlexEffect™ is not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin

Take advantage of the Local 5 Live special and get the trial pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping.

To order, call 800-959-8843, online visit plexadermtrial.com.