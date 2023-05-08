(WFRV)- In today’s Beauty Buzz, Scott with Plexaderm spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how you can freshen up your look in just minutes.
How it Works
· This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
· Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
· While the PlexEffect™ is not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use
· Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
Mention the Local 5 Live Mother’s Day special to try Plexaderm for $14.95. Plus free shipping.
Call (800) 959-8843. Or head to plexadermtrial.com.