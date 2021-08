(WFRV) - Cheese. Cows. Packers. The trifecta of Wisconsin. But the state and its people are far more than that, and that's exactly what the podcast Inside Wisconsin is sharing.

On Thursday, August 5, Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe will join Inside Wisconsin with host Trevor Thomas of De Pere and Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden from WISN-TV out of Milwaukee. Why ask two meteorologists to join a podcast? Thomas had a simple response, "Certain themes and topics in and about Wisconsin are unique, relevant, and compelling to us as people, and we know that the ever-changing Wisconsin weather is one of those topics. TV Meteorologists' jobs are on a shortlist of people that the general public believes they could do a better job executing than those who actually have the job. Thus, we wanted to give people like Luke and Mark to share a side of themselves and their story that rarely sees the light of day."