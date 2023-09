(WFRV)- The Plum Bottom Gallery fall catalog has been announced.

Their fall catalog is filled with great jewelry, pottery, and more. These items are perfect for getting that fall feel.

You can get free shipping when you order a catalog online now through October 15th. Use Promo Code Fall23 at checkout.

This Saturday(9/16) is the Plein Air Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plum Bottom Road location in Egg Harbor.

For more information, head to plumbottomgallery.com.