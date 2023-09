(WFRV)- Plum Bottom Gallery is a great Door County Destination.

Recently, they acquired another location in Sturgeon Bay. This location will have its Grand Opening tomorrow.

Discover new Jewelry and art designs in a new location.

Celebrate a Grand Opening with Plum Bottom Gallery tomorrow (September 30th) at 231 North Third Avenue. You can still find Plum Bottom Gallery at 4999 Plum Bottom Road in Egg Harbor.

For more information head to plumbottomgallery.com.