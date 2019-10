(WFRV) – If you’re looking for fall fun, it’s hard to beat Polly’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Chilton.

Polly stopped in with an update on what’s happening on the farm.

Polly’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is located on Hwy. 57 in Chilton. They are open through October 31st.

For directions, head to their website and for the status of the corn maze, you can always stop by their Facebook page.