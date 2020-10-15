Ponderosa Farmstead: Shop fresh cheese curds

(WFRV) – You can get some of the best curds in the world – locally.

At the most recent world championship cheese contest, Ponderosa Farmstead Cheese Curds received a bronze medal. Today, Local 5 Live spoke with Isabella with details on their story and how you can shop.

Ponderosa Farmstead Cheese Curds can be found at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Luxemburg, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy On-Farm, General Store in Kewaunee and online at ronscheese.com.

To turn fresh curds into fried, head to wisconsincheese.com for The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recipe using an air fryer.