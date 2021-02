(WFRV) – Today is National Wisconsin Day and there is a pop up shop in downtown Green Bay devoted to showcasing items made in our state, it’s called Wonderful Things GB.

One of the artists showcased, Misty visited with Local 5 Live with details on how you can support local artists.

Wonderful Things is located in Green Bay’s Rail Yard District at 340 N. Broadway. The event runs Friday from 10 am – 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm.

For more details, head to their Facebook page.