GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s your chance to meet foster dogs from Lucky 7 Dog Rescue and get your own pooch out for some socialization.

It’s Pop Up Puppies in the Park, tonight from 5 – 7 pm at Pocket Park on Broadway located at 325 N. Broadway in Green Bay.

For more information head to downtowngreenbay.com and lucky7dogrescue.com.