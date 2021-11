OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was under the care of Winnebago Mental Health Institute staff.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, 15-year-old Jordan Coenen was last seen near the intersection of Oakwood Road and West 9th Avenue. Coenen reportedly walked away from Mercy Hospital around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning.