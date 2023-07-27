(WFRV)- Robots activate for an exciting event coming up on Saturday, August 5th.

Warthog will come alive to show off his amazing flipping abilities. This strong flipper-bot will toss a washing machine.

Warthog has applied to participate in the BattleBots competition for 2023.

This bot would not be possible without Bayside Machine Corp. and NWTC.

For more information on Warthug head to Facebook and search for Warthog – Combat Robot. For more information about Bayside Machine Corp. head to baysidemachine.com. To learn more about all the classes and opportunities at NWTC head to nwtc.edu.