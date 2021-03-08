Powers Comics in Green Bay celebrates 14 years in business with Saturday sale

(WFRV) – Cats and Comics go hand-in-hand at one Green Bay store and this week, Powers Comics has a lot to celebrate. Powers Comics is celebrating 14 years in business with a sale this Saturday, March 13 from 9 am – 5 pm.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by their East Side location with a look at some of the fun things to keep the kids (and adults) busy over Spring Break and beyond.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend in your life or want to just visit with some kitties, Brewster’s Place is a non-profit right next door to the East Side location. There’s an entire section of Powers Comics that dedicates 100% of the profits to benefit Brewster’s Place. For more on them, head to their Facebook page.  

Powers Comics has two locations, 2180 South Ridge Road in Ashwaubenon and 1230 Main Street in East Green Bay.

