Prep your kids for success with an eye exam from Shopko Optical

(WFRV) – As kids head back to school, a reminder for parents to think about their eyesight, an integral part of their learning success.

At Shopko Optical, you can get a comprehensive eye exam for people of all ages and they offer a program to help kids in need to get the tools they need to see better.

August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety month, so be sure to schedule your regular eye exam. There are a dozen Shopko Optical locations around Northeast Wisconsin. To find the location nearest you, head to shopko.com.

