Preparing for Summer in Coaching with Kerry

(WFRV) – As our Life Coach Kerry Geocaris continues her series on making the most of your summer, you might find yourself a little stressed trying to fit it all in.

Kerry recommends making a calendar and actually making plans. Get a list together of what you might want to do this summer, then schedule it so you don’t get to the end of summer without having done some things.

That feeling though, is likely, so Kerry says to prepare for change and possible disappointment.

Kerry has great resources on her website for a variety of topics. Head to www.simplykerry.com

