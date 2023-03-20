(WFRV) –Get ready to hear a ‘Roar off the Shore’.

This popular Spring event is made possible thanks to two local Lions Clubs and John Mastalir visited Local 5 Live with details on the beer, wine, and food fest plus more on how it benefits the community.

Roar Off the Shore Brewfest is coming up March 25 from 2 – 6 pm at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds, 625 3rd Street in Luxemburg.

Be sure to get your tickets now, presale goes through March 21. Get tickets or book a bus seat at roarofftheshore.com.