(WFRV) – President and CEO of Prevea Health, Dr. Ashok Rai spoke with Local 5 Live today on where we stand on COVID-19 vaccinations and the importance of continuing to offer them in the community.

Answering questions like why is important everyone eligible receive a COVID-19 vaccination and what are the rates looking like currently. Dr. Rai goes over the latest details keeping you informed.

For more or to make your vaccine appointment, head to prevea.com/vaccine. You can also call 833-344-4373.