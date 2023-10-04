(WFRV)- Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a food stand. One day, word spread about how good this Nashville Hot Chicken is. Now, they have 150 stores and counting.

Try their chicken tenders and sliders before washing them down with a loaded shake.

If you can not decide how spicy you would like your chicken, order the Hot Box Roulette. This box is filled with 10 Tenders or Sliders with four Mild, five Medium, and one Carolina Reaper dry rub. Take a bite if you are not chicken.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is located at 2674 South Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon.

For more information, head to daveshotchicken.com.