Preview of Let Me Be Frank Productions’ ‘Frank’s Family Feud’ opening tomorrow at the Meyer Theatre

(WFRV) – It’s a dose of comedy plus some great music.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a live preview of Frank’s Family Feud from Let Me Be Frank Productions and you can see the show starting tomorrow.

Frank’s Family Feud runs September 17 – October 9 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay. For tickets, call 920-494-3401, online at meyertheatre.org.

There’s also a show at Capitol Civic Center on October 6 in Manitowoc. For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com.

Show details:

You’ve seen the game show, but you’ve never seen it Frank-a-fied! “Family Feud” is on the road auditioning families to appear on the game show. One of their stops is at the banquet hall at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. We have a disgruntled host and two dysfunctional families. It is discovered that the strong, single mother who heads up one family is facing off against her ex-husband’s new family. Awkward. Hopefully, hilarity ensues.