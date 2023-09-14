(WFRV)- Frank is ready to launch his newest musical, Fort Howard We Wipe America.

Fort Howard has gone 100 days without a work-related injury. Every day without an injury results in a bonus from Fort Howard’s insurance company. Mr. Cofrin (the boss) believes he should reward the employees with a party at the Zodiac Club.

During a shift, a problem arises that could threaten their fun and cause the party to be called off. Can the employees band together and come up with a solution?

Fort Howard We Wipe America runs from September 15th to October 14th at the Meyer Theatre and the Capitol Civic Centre.

For tickets, head to meyertheatre.org or cccshows.org.