Previewing the Green Bay Boat Show, Feb. 4-6

(WFRV) – While it may not look like boating weather now, it’s still a good time to think about getting out on the water this summer.

Amy Shadian from PMI Entertainment and Mitch Mogensen from Ken’s Sports joined Local 5 Live to talk about the upcoming Green Bay Boat Show. Spectators can enjoy brand new models of boats, pontoons and personal watercraft, an education stage and much more.

The Green Bay Boat Show is February 4 through the 6 at the Resch Expo, you can get your tickets at the Resch Expo Box Office or at reschexpo.com.

