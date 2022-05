(WFRV) – Primal Eats is not only a delicious spot to eat, drink, and even get recipe ideas but you can also find them out in the community like being a part of the Performance Food Group expo at the Resch Center, giving them an opportunity to present their products to a whole new audience of customers.



Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.