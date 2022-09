(WFRV) – Primal Eats offers a wide variety of delicious meats and you can shop for them right at Festival Foods.

Local 5 Live gets a look at what’s available, how to shop, and as always, some delicious recipe ideas.



Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.