(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats.

Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.



Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.