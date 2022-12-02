(WFRV) – It’s only the third installation of its kind in the State of Wisconsin.

Local 5 Live gets a look at the Beer Wall at Primal Eats in Gillette where you can self-pour over 30 beers, allowing you to learn and sample a wide variety of beers on tap.

Each spot gives a description of the beer as well as International Bitterness Unit to help you choose based on your tastes.

Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.