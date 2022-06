(WFRV) – Primal Eats has shown Local 5 Live viewers, how to shop the best meats, how to prepare, and cook the best meats, some amazing recipes and even gave viewers a look behind the scenes at the factory, but how did it all come about and what’s next?

Today we get a look at the Primal Eats build.



Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.