(WFRV) – There’s no better way to start your day off than with a good cup of coffee.

In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a look at a special blend available roasted just for Primal Eats customers, and a look behind the scenes with the roaster and how it gets made.



Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.