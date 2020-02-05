Princess Night with the Green Bay Gamblers, Sat. Feb. 8

(WFRV) – It’s your chance to skate with the Gamblers and get some photographs with some princesses.

The Green Bay Gamblers Princess Night and Skate with the Gamblers is Saturday, February 8.

Princesses are available for photographs and autographs from 6 – 7 pm at the Resch Center.

Skate with the Gamblers is right after the game for 45 minutes. You must have your own skates to participate and children should have a helmet.

For all the details, head to gamblershockey.com. For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com.