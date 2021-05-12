Produce with a Purpose in Green Bay: Fresh, Local, Four Seasons

(WFRV) – There’s a new Farmers Market open in Ashwaubenon, Produce with a Purpose and you can find it at the Revolution Market.

Owner, Rick joined Local 5 Live with details on what they have to offer, how it benefits the community locally, and details on the new location.

Produce with a Purpose inside the Revolution Market can be found at 2160 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them at 920-602-4044, online at producewithpurpose.com and on Facebook as well.

For recipes from Chef Lori Fernandez using ingredients from Produce with a Purpose, click the video below.