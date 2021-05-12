Produce with a Purpose in Green Bay: Fresh, Local, Four Seasons

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – There’s a new Farmers Market open in Ashwaubenon, Produce with a Purpose and you can find it at the Revolution Market.

Owner, Rick joined Local 5 Live with details on what they have to offer, how it benefits the community locally, and details on the new location.

Produce with a Purpose inside the Revolution Market can be found at 2160 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them at 920-602-4044, online at producewithpurpose.com and on Facebook as well.

For recipes from Chef Lori Fernandez using ingredients from Produce with a Purpose, click the video below.

Produce with a Purpose recipes from Chef Lori Fernandez

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state