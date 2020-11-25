Products making family meals fun for the kids

(WFRV) – The kids table doesn’t have to be chaos at your next family meal. Local 5 Live’s Millaine Wells shows us some inventive products and tips that can make the meal smooth.

The Chair: Grow With Me Chair by Little Partners
Kids need kid size chairs so they actually stay seated!

Available for $79.99 at littlepartners.com.

The Plates/Utensils: Yumi Silicone Plate and Spoon
While China might be pretty, it is not realistic for kids. Meet the Yumi Silicone Plate and Spoon

Available for $16.99 at bbluvgroup.com.

The Cups: Drink in the Box by Precidio
Spills on Thanksgiving are no fun, so the Drink in the Box is a perfect solution!

Starting at $12.99 at drinkinthebox.com and amazon.com.

The Outfit: KidCover by KidDazzle
No one wants to ruin their Thanksgiving outfit with food, but no one wants to wear an ugly bib or smock. Enter the KidCover!

Available for $39.99 at kiddazzle.com.

The Place Card: Figurines
A fun twist on place cards — put the paper with name as a place card, but it also doubles as a toy for creative imagination!

Starting at $6.99 on their website.

The Activity: Stickers by Pipsticks
Nothing keeps kids more entertained than STICKERS (and it keeps them off electronics)

Available at pipsticks.com.

