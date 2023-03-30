(WFRV) – March is National Craft Month, and even though it’s almost over, you can get your creative juices flowing all year at Board & Brush Creative Studio in Green Bay.

This weekend, Board & Brush have a number of events:

Friday at 6:00 p.m.- Pick your own project.

Saturday Eggstavaganza- Easter walk-in make-and-take.

Sunday- Parent/Child Workshop with hot cocoa and cookies.

Board & Brush is located at 235 N. Broadway in Green Bay. Find them online at boardandbrush.com/greenbay and on Facebook: @BoardandBrushGreenBay.