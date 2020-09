(WFRV) – More than 25% of Americans have fallen prey to pandemic phishing.

The company, Webroot recently released a new report detailing what people know about phishing and what makes them click on a potentially malicious link.

Cyber resilience habits are key in the time of COVID-19. Cybersecurity expert, David Dufour joined Local 5 Live with how we can stay vigilant.

For more great tips, head to webroot.com.