PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – People come from all over the world for one of a kind dance so get your dancing shoes on because the tents at Pulaski Polka Days start filling with music tonight!

The gates open:

Tonight, 4 pm

Friday, 1 pm

Saturday, 11 am

Sunday, 8 am

Pulaski Polka Days takes place at 419 E. Pulaski Street. For more information, head to pulaskipolkadays.com.