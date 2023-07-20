(WFRV)- Our feet are already tapping. Pulaski Polka Days starts today for its 45th year.

Multiple tents will be up throughout the Pulaski Polka Grounds for this 4-day celebration of Polka music. Be sure to check the full line-up to catch your favorite band or discover a new one.

Pulaski Polka Days will have more than bands to offer. They will host a pancake and porkie Breakfast on Sunday, July 23rd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will also hold the Polka Days Parade on Sunday at 11 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets head to pulaskipolkadays.com.