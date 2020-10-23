Pumpkin Breakfast Cookie recipe

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live is excited to, once again, partner with the Dietetic Interns at UW-Green Bay to help them share their message of good health.

Today they show us how to make pumpkin cookies for breakfast!

Ingredients

1/4 cup coconut oil melted

1/4 cup honey

1 cup rolled old-fashioned oats

1 cup quick cooking oats

2/3 cup dried cranberries unsweetened

2/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 eggs beaten

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet. In a small bowl warm coconut oil and honey (either microwave, inside preheating oven or on the stove top). In a large bowl combine both kinds of oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, ground flax, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Add pumpkin puree, eggs and warmed coconut oil and honey. Stir until fully combined. Drop about 1/4 cup sized scoops of the mixture onto a cookie sheet and flatten (cookies won’t spread while baking). Bake for about 15-20 minutes until edges are lightly browned. Let cookies cool on baking sheet before moving to an airtight storage container.

Recipe Notes

To make vegan, replace honey with maple syrup or agave and use an egg replace like flax egg.

Recipe credit: LeelaLicious.