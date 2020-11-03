Pumpkin recipe ideas from Chef Scott Jones

(WFRV) – It’s pumpkin season but unfortunately most Halloween pumpkins wind up in the trash.

Local 5 Live chatted with trained Chef and former Executive Editor of Southern Living, Scott Jones with some tips on how to put those pumpkins to use.

E-Meals offers weekly meal plans with recipes and you can either shop for yourself or send your shopping list directly to one of their grocery partners for pick up or delivery.

Right now you can get a 14-day trial to test out E-Meals for your family. Just head to emeals.com.