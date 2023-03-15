(WFRV) – They come in all sorts of flavors but at one sale, all the cupcakes have one thing in common: the color purple.

Local 5 Live was in Denmark ahead of The Purple Cupcake Project sale with details behind this great cause, and how you can enjoy a sweet treat while making a big difference.

For details, visit the Purple Cupcake Facebook event page.

Purple Cupcake Bake Sale for Epilepsy Awareness! All proceeds go to Purple Day Every Day for Epilepsy Awareness. This is a bake sale style event so we can use “Cupcake Donations” too! Help us celebrate Purple Day early! Some of the best cupcakes around!! Don’t miss the buffet of Purple Cupcakes!

Blossoms is located at 2209 Bohemia Street in Denmark.