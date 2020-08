(WFRV) – Get your cards ready, a good bingo card could win you a designer handbag in a fun event to raise money for the Center for Childhood Safety.

Kimberly stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can get involved.

Purse Bingo is Wednesday, August 19th at Stadium View Bar and Grill. Doors open at 5:30 pm, bingo rounds at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Register at centerforchildhoodsafety.org.