(WFRV) – They are connected by history so enjoy both at the National Railroad Museum.

Local 5 Live gets a live preview of the popular Rails & Ales Brewfest happening next weekend, and tickets are going fast.

Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:

National Railroad Museum’s Annual Brewfest!

Rails & Ales

Feb. 11, 2023

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Premium Event

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rates

Standard Ticket: $45*

Premium Ticket: $65**

Must be 21+ to attend.

*Limited quantities available.

**Premium ticket includes Standard ticket benefits. While supplies last – only 65 premium tickets available.



About

The Rails & Ales Brewfest is a fundraiser to support the National Railroad Museum’s mission to inspire lifelong learning by providing dynamic educational opportunities through the preservation of railroad objects, engaging exhibits, and innovative programs. Join us at the Museum among our immersive exhibits as you sample a variety of craft beers, wines and spirits. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass. Must be 21 with a valid ID to attend.

Breweries, Wineries & Distilleries

Lake Louie Brewing

Al. Ringling Brewing Co.

Doundrins Distilling

Third Space Brewing

Duck Creek Vineyard and Winery

Mona Rose Winery

Brown County Dairy Promotions

Door Peninsula Winery

Kerrigan Brothers Winery

Hinterland Brewery

Titletown Brewing

Stillmank Brewery

Ahnapee Brewery

Wine Cellar

Mobcraft Brewing

Copper State Brewing Co

Barrel 41 Brewing Co

Zambaldi Beer

PetSkull Brewing Co

Rail House Brewing

Stone Arch Brewery



Standard Tickets

Include access to the Museum’s Lenfestey Center where you will enjoy samples from more than 15 craft breweries, wineries, and distillers. Food will also be available. A silent auction with an array of items will be held throughout the evening.



Please reach out with any questions: Alexa Priddy, Director of Development, 920-437-7623 or apriddy@nationalrrmuseum.org.