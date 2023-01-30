(WFRV) – They are connected by history so enjoy both at the National Railroad Museum.
Local 5 Live gets a live preview of the popular Rails & Ales Brewfest happening next weekend, and tickets are going fast.
Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:
National Railroad Museum’s Annual Brewfest!
Rails & Ales
Feb. 11, 2023
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Premium Event
Feb. 11, 2023
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rates
Standard Ticket: $45*
Premium Ticket: $65**
Must be 21+ to attend.
*Limited quantities available.
**Premium ticket includes Standard ticket benefits. While supplies last – only 65 premium tickets available.
About
The Rails & Ales Brewfest is a fundraiser to support the National Railroad Museum’s mission to inspire lifelong learning by providing dynamic educational opportunities through the preservation of railroad objects, engaging exhibits, and innovative programs. Join us at the Museum among our immersive exhibits as you sample a variety of craft beers, wines and spirits. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass. Must be 21 with a valid ID to attend.
Breweries, Wineries & Distilleries
Lake Louie Brewing
Al. Ringling Brewing Co.
Doundrins Distilling
Third Space Brewing
Duck Creek Vineyard and Winery
Mona Rose Winery
Brown County Dairy Promotions
Door Peninsula Winery
Kerrigan Brothers Winery
Hinterland Brewery
Titletown Brewing
Stillmank Brewery
Ahnapee Brewery
Wine Cellar
Mobcraft Brewing
Copper State Brewing Co
Barrel 41 Brewing Co
Zambaldi Beer
PetSkull Brewing Co
Rail House Brewing
Stone Arch Brewery
Standard Tickets
Include access to the Museum’s Lenfestey Center where you will enjoy samples from more than 15 craft breweries, wineries, and distillers. Food will also be available. A silent auction with an array of items will be held throughout the evening.
Please reach out with any questions: Alexa Priddy, Director of Development, 920-437-7623 or apriddy@nationalrrmuseum.org.