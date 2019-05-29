(WFRV) –
RAINBOW VEGGIE BOWL WITH ORANGE GINGER VINAIGRETTE
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
• 8 oz. soba noodles
• 1/2 cup orange juice
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 3 Tbsp. rice vinegar
• 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
• 1 Tbsp. less sodium soy sauce
• 1 Tbsp. minced ginger
• 1/2 – 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
• Salt, to taste
• 2 cups shredded red cabbage
• 1 cup matchstick carrots
• 1 cucumber, julienned
• 1 pint yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
• 1/3 cup chopped basil
• 1/3 cup chopped green onions
Directions:
Cook soba noodles according to package directions. Rinse with cold water and set aside.
Meanwhile, in medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, olive oil, rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, minced ginger, crushed red pepper and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine soba noodles, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, basil and green onions. Toss together with dressing and serve.
*Per Serving: Calories 280, Total Fat 12g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 240mg, Total Carbohydrate 38g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%