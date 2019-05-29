Rainbow Veggie Bowl with Orange Ginger Vinaigrette

(WFRV) – There are many places to play golf in Door County but it’s hard to beat the views at Idlewild Golf Course. Whether you’re a season pro or just beginning, they’ve got lots of options for you to choose from. After your round, you can stop in the bar and restaurant and do some shopping at the Pro Shop.

You can find Idlewild Golf Course on Golf Valley Drive in Sturgeon Bay, give them a call at 920-743-3334 online at idlewildgolfclub.com and on Facebook.