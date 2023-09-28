(WFRV)- Octoberfest is this Saturday (September 30th).

Walk down College Avenue, grab a Stein, and fill your glass while you celebrate this wonderful tradition. Wristbands for this event are only $3. This event is cash only.

The event will begin with the traditional Spaten beer toast at the Houdini Plaza stage at 9 a.m. The ceremonial toast is a tribute to the annual ritual of Spaten keg beer tapping at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

When you purchase food or drinks at the event, proceeds go to non-profits around the Fox Valley. One of them being Compassionate Friends. The Compassionate Friends exists to provide friendship, understanding, and hope to those going through the natural grieving process.

License to Cruise will take place on Friday, September 29th, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy more than 400 classic cars as you walk down College Avenue.

For more information about Octoberfest, head to octoberfestonline.org. For more information about License to Cruise, head to foxcitieschamber.com. To help support Compassionate Friends, head to compassionatefriends.org.