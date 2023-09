(WFRV)- Bid on beautiful pieces of art at Windows for a Cause.

Renewal by Andersen is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The event is free to attend and has local artists and crafters giving old windows a new life. These pieces are up for auction.

Windows for a Cause is tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Poplar Hall in Appleton.

For more information, head to their Facebook page. Just search Windows for a Cause 2023.