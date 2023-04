(WFRV) – It’s time to Rally for a Reason. The popular scavenger hunt benefits the Howe Community Resource Center in Green Bay.

Registered teams will get clues leading them to landmarks throughout Brown County.

The event is April 29th.

Teams meet at Badger State Brewing Company in Green Bay, where there is also an after-party with live music and food. Get your team going at www.howecommunityresourcecenter.org.