Mom and Lifestyle Expert Veena Crownholm gives Local 5 Live viewers how to up your Netflix experience with project and recipe ideas for the whole family – and you can even coordinate with your favorite shows and movies.

SLUMBERLAND In this fantastical film, a young girl discovers a map to the dream world of Slumberland and with the help of an eccentric outlaw sets out on an adventure, traversing dreams & fleeing nightmares. Viewers will be sent off dreaming of Sugarland with this awe-inspiring glitter Popcorn Ball

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAYS Great British Baking Show Holidays has all the ingredients for a sweet family viewing binge. But why sit back and watch the deliciousness when your family can join in on the baking! Viewers will follow along for a quick and easy Kids Inspired English Christmas Cake and Strawberry Trifle recipe that will send kids into a decorating frenzy. A fun, new holiday tradition?…You be the judge! –

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale. Reimagine classic Italian gelato by making your own handcrafted version of Italian Ice Cream using a special DIY “stop-motion” shaker ball.

SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL A classic is reborn in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol and the nostalgic vibes have us wrapped in warm feelings. Speaking of wrapped, this DIY craft instructs families on how to make custom wrapping paper featuring nods to the holiday classics. Like the film, the craft highlights something that is classically beautiful on the outside which then reveals something brand new and exciting on the inside.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Celebrate Matilda Wormwood this holiday season with a Special Handprint Holiday Ornaments that can be shared and brighten anyone’s day!

