(WFRV) – It’s Earth Week at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and Local 5 Live was there with details on all of the fun activities you can take part in.

Details from baybeachwildlife.com:

Electronics Recycling Drive

Several times a year Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary and Norsec Computer Recyclers hold an Electronics Recycling Drive at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Norsec Computer Recyclers LLC provides an environmentally responsible solution to electronics disposal needs.

Drop off old TV’s, computer equipment (monitors, CPU’s, mice, keyboards, fax machines, printers, network equipment and any standard office equipment), household electronics such as CD, DVD, and VHS players, stereo equipment, vacuums, clocks, satellite receivers, phone systems, cell phones, game consoles, household appliances like microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and stoves. We also recycle lead acid, nickel cadmium and lithium ion batteries. Basically if it plugs into a wall, we can recycle it. However, we do not accept dry cell batteries, or fluorescent light bulbs.

Dates/Times:

April 22-23, 2022 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Friday and 9:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday

Location: Nature Center lower parking Lot

Fees: Items subject to charge, since they contain hazardous materials, include:

– Computer monitors $10.00 each

– Televisions $15.00 each; 30″ televisions $30.00

All other standard computer components and household appliances are recycled at no charge, including appliances that contain frion.

A portion of the recycling fees support the Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary!

Frosty Family Fun Night

Live animal friends, night walks, horse drawn wagon rides, bonfire, and more!

Date: February 5, 2022

Time: 4:00-8:00 pm

Location: throuout the park. Parking will be at Bay Beach Amusement Park. Shuttle buses available.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary. Some activities are weather and conditions dependent.

Fee: FREE for Friends members or $5.00 for a family.

Registration: No registration required. Call 920-391-3683 for more information.

Easter Event

The Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary will again be holding their annual Easter Event at the Sanctuary for kids ages 3-8 and their parents. Activities will include making an Easter bag, working on simple craft projects, enjoying cookies and punch, and hunting for eggs. Space is limited and PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Call 920-391-3671.

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Nature Center Dick Resch Center

Fee: $3.00 per person

Earth Day Celebration

Many activities throughout the park!

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Location: All around the Sanctuary.

Fee: FREE!

Registration: None

Green Bay Kids Day

June 24th will be Green Bay Kids’ Day!

Date: June 24

Time: all day

Location: throughout Green Bay

Fee: Free!

17th Annual Walk for Wildlife

This is our primary fundraiser for R-PAWS animal rehabilitation! Gather walk pledges ahead of time, and/or buy raffle tickets to win awesome raffle prizes! Howl with the Wildlife Sanctuary wolf pack at 8:30 am in the amphitheater. Walkers are invited to enjoy 2.5 miles of scenic trails. Live animal stations are found throughout the walk. They include Sanctuary animal ambassadors, artifacts, and educational information about the animals.

Date: Saturday, September 17,2022

Time: 8:00 AM-12:30 PM

Location: Register at Amphitheater and walk scenic trails

Fee: Fundraiser for R-PAWS animal rehabilitation

Register: Online Registration Information or in person or by mail: Download Walk Brochure

Autumn Adventure

Join the Thursday Morning Breakfast Optimist Club for Kid’s Autumn Adventure at the Wildlife Sanctuary. There will be lots of fun activities for kids and their parents. The Optimists will also be serving FREE lunch from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm! All ages are welcome and all activities are FREE!

Date: TBA 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: Nature Center and grounds

Fee: FREE!

Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary Annual Banquet

Date: November 2022

Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Location: Rock Garden Supper Club

Fee: $18.00 per person

Registration: Required by Monday, Nov 4th. Call (920) 391-3671.