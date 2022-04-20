(WFRV) – Recycling is one of the easiest things you can do for the Earth, so today Local 5 Live spoke with Mark Walter from Brown County Resource Recovery with some dos and don’ts when it comes to recycling.
More from recyclemoretricounty.org:
GUIDELINES
- Place all recyclables loosely in your bin – “Don’t be a drag…dump out your bag!” #PhilthyPhilm
- Plastic bags harm the sorting equipment and can only be recycled at local retailers that accept plastic bags & film.
- Take confidential papers to a shred event for shredding & recycling.
- Flatten and cut cardboard to 2 feet x 2 feet.
- Empty and rinse all containers.
- Empty and rinse plastic bottles, replace screw caps. No loose caps in the recycling cart.